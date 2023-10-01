When the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins go head to head in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Stefon Diggs hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs has 25 catches (32 targets) and a team-best 279 yards receiving (93 per game) plus one TD.

Diggs, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0

