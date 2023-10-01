With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trent Sherfield a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield received got 51 targets last year and converted them into 30 catches for 417 yards and two TDs, averaging 26.1 receiving yards.

Sherfield had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Trent Sherfield Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Ravens 2 2 9 0 Week 3 Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 55 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 1 6 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 3 44 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 25 0 Week 9 @Bears 3 3 27 0 Week 10 Browns 5 4 63 1 Week 12 Texans 5 2 33 0 Week 13 @49ers 3 1 75 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Patriots 6 2 30 0 Wild Card @Bills 2 0 0 0

