Sunday's game features the New York Yankees (82-79) and the Kansas City Royals (55-106) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The probable starters are Michael King (4-7) for the Yankees and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 50, or 54.9%, of those games.

New York is 25-11 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 61.5% chance to win.

New York has scored 671 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

