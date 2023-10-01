Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try to get the better of Zack Greinke, the Kansas City Royals' named starter, on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 54.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (50-41).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, New York has gone 25-11 (69.4%).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-80-9).

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 40-40 30-25 52-54 67-66 15-13

