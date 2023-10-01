Michael King and Zack Greinke are the projected starters when the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals face off on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth-best in MLB action with 219 total home runs.

New York's .397 slugging percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Yankees are 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (671 total).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 average in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.237).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

King (4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

King is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

King is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

In 31 of his 48 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-0 Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals W 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Steven Cruz 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

