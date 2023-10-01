The New York Yankees (82-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-106) square off on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-15) will take the ball for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King (4-7) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 48 games this season with a 2.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .216.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

King will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has 31 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 48 chances this season.

Michael King vs. Royals

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with 671 runs scored this season. They have a .243 batting average this campaign with 160 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-8 in 1 2/3 innings this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

In 29 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.

Greinke has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke has put together 18 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

