Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks NL Wild Card Series Game 2 on October 4, 2023
Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Wednesday (at 7:08 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (12-10) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 31st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 16 times in 30 starts this season.
- In 30 starts, Peralta has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|3.0
|9
|4
|4
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 18
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 12
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 153 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a .278/.370/.451 slash line on the season.
- Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Oct. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .240/.318/.429 on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Oct. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 53 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .287/.363/.508 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.333/.497 on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
