How to Watch UEFA Champions League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, October 4
In one of the many compelling matchups on the UEFA Champions League slate on Wednesday, Feyenoord Rotterdam and Atletico Madrid square off at Civitas Metropolitano.
Live coverage of all UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday is available for you, with the information provided below.
UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam is on the road to play Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+, and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-150)
- Underdog: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+425)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Royal Antwerp FC vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk journeys to take on Royal Antwerp FC at Bosuilstadion.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Royal Antwerp FC (-115)
- Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+320)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch Celtic vs Lazio
Lazio makes the trip to face Celtic at Celtic Park in Glasgow.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Lazio (+140)
- Underdog: Celtic (+190)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs Young Boys
Young Boys travels to face FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade at Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+110)
- Underdog: Young Boys (+240)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Newcastle United vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain journeys to face Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (+155)
- Underdog: Paris Saint-Germain (+165)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan
AC Milan journeys to play Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+140)
- Underdog: AC Milan (+195)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Manchester City travels to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Manchester City (-130)
- Underdog: RB Leipzig (+350)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch FC Porto vs FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona makes the trip to match up with FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-115)
- Underdog: FC Porto (+310)
- Draw: (+285)
