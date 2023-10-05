Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of October 5.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: -125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bills are only third-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), but best according to computer rankings.
- The Bills have had the eighth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1000 at the start of the season to +700.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Bills have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Buffalo has beaten the spread three times in four games.
- Two of the Bills' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).
- Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Bills rank sixth in the NFL with 391 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (288 yards allowed per contest).
- The Bills have been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).
Bills Impact Players
- In four games, Josh Allen has passed for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game), with nine TDs and four INTs, and completing 74.8%.
- On the ground, Allen has scored two TDs and gained 106 yards.
- In four games, Stefon Diggs has 31 catches for 399 yards (99.8 per game) and four TDs.
- In four games, James Cook has rushed for 296 yards (74.0 per game) and one score.
- Gabriel Davis has 12 receptions for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped set the tone with two picks to go with 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in four games.
Bills Player Futures
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+25000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|W 37-3
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|W 48-20
|+1100
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
