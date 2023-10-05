In Erie County, New York, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Tonawanda Senior High School at Sweet Home Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: Amherst, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Grand Island Senior High School at Williamsville East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: East Amherst, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tonawanda Senior High School at Alden Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Alden, NY
  • Conference: Erie County 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at Jamestown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Jamestown, NY
  • Conference: Erie County 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mckinley High School at West Seneca West Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: West Seneca, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St Francis High School at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
  • Location: Buffalo, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

