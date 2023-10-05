New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Orange County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Royalton Hartland High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Eden, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Middletown Senior High School at Newburgh Free Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- Conference: Orange County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
