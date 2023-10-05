There are plenty of exciting matchups on Thursday's UEFA Europa League schedule, including SK Sturm Graz squaring off against RKS Rakow Czestochowa.

Watch RKS Rakow Czestochowa vs SK Sturm Graz

SK Sturm Graz journeys to take on RKS Rakow Czestochowa at Miejski Stadion Pitkarski Rakow w Czestochowie in Częstochowa.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch AEK Athens vs Ajax

Ajax travels to take on AEK Athens at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch FK TSC Backa Topola vs Olympiacos

Olympiacos is on the road to play FK TSC Backa Topola at Stadion Senta in Senta.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch Aris Limassol FC vs Rangers

Rangers is on the road to match up with Aris Limassol FC at Tsirion Stadium in Limassol.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Atalanta

Atalanta journeys to take on Sporting Lisbon at Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch Real Betis vs Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague journeys to face Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to take on Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch SC Freiburg vs West Ham United

West Ham United is on the road to match up with SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Watch AS Roma vs Servette Geneva

Servette Geneva makes the trip to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Maccabi Haifa FC vs Panathinaikos Athens

Panathinaikos Athens makes the trip to face Maccabi Haifa FC at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Toulouse FC vs LASK

LASK journeys to take on Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Hacken Gothenburg vs Qarabag FK

Qarabag FK travels to take on Hacken Gothenburg at Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Villarreal CF vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes is on the road to face Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Liverpool FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Saint-Gilloise travels to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Slavia Prague vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol

FC Sheriff Tiraspol makes the trip to face Slavia Prague at Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Molde FK vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen journeys to match up with Molde FK at Aker Stadion in Molde.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

