The Buffalo Bills have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of October 6.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bills' Super Bowl odds (+700) place them just third-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are best.

The Bills were +900 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +700, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire league.

The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Against the spread, Buffalo is 3-1-0 this season.

Buffalo has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Bills have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bills are totaling 391 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank sixth, surrendering 288 yards per contest.

The Bills have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game), completing 74.8%, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Allen has scored two TDs and accumulated 106 yards.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs has scored four times, catching 31 balls for 399 yards (99.8 per game).

In four games, James Cook has run for 296 yards (74.0 per game) and one score.

Gabriel Davis has 12 catches for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped set the tone with two picks to go with 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in four games.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +15000 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +1100 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +20000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +12500 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +3500 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +900 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2200 17 December 31 Patriots - +12500 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1100

