The Harvard Crimson (3-0) hit the road for an Ivy League clash against the Cornell Big Red (2-1) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Harvard Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Harvard has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FCS by compiling 39 points per game. The Crimson rank 38th on defense (24 points allowed per game). Cornell ranks 40th with 385.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 31st with 311.7 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornell vs. Harvard Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Cornell vs. Harvard Key Statistics

Cornell Harvard 385.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (110th) 311.7 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (21st) 135 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (9th) 250.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 716 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 66% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 182 yards (60.7 ypg) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has taken 21 carries and totaled 112 yards.

Nicholas Laboy has hauled in 215 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Davon Kiser has caught five passes and compiled 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Doryn Smith's eight grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 85 yards (28.3 ypg).

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has been a dual threat for Harvard so far this season. He has 446 passing yards, completing 48.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 300 yards (100 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has compiled 330 rushing yards on 43 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 45 yards (15 per game) on three catches with one touchdown.

Cooper Barkate's leads his squad with 232 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has put up a 123-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes on five targets.

