New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school football competition in Dutchess County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Saugerties Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Saugerties, NY
- Conference: Mid Hudson 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley Senior High School at Poughkeepsie High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Wellington C Mepham High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Bellmore, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
