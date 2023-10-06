If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Franklin County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week

St. Lawrence Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Tupper Lake, NY

Tupper Lake, NY Conference: East

East How to Stream: Watch Here

Potsdam Senior High School at Franklin Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Malone, NY

Malone, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac Lake Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School