New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Herkimer County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school football action in Herkimer County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Central Valley Academy at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.