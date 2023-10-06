This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Central Valley Academy at Carthage Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Carthage, NY

Carthage, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian River High School at Homer Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Homer, NY

Homer, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mexico High School at South Jefferson Senior High School