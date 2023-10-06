New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school football competition in Lewis County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lewis County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Holland Patent Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
