New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school football action in Montgomery County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Montgomery County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Taconic Hills High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fonda, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Averill Park High School at Amsterdam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Amsterdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.