New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Nassau County, New York this week, we've got what you need below.
Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sewanhaka High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- Conference: A-2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at Jericho Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jericho, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wantagh Senior High School at South Side Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rockville Centre, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Senior High School at Farmingdale Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Farmingdale, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Stream South Senior High School at Island Trees Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Levittown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oyster Bay High School at East Rockaway Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: East Rockaway, NY
- Conference: Section 8 - 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Roslyn High School at Elmont Memorial Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Elmont, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. Tresper Clarke High School at Floral Park Memorial High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Floral Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manhasset Senior High School at Sanford H Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Merrick, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Wellington C Mepham High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Bellmore, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
