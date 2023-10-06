This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oneida County, New York. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Holland Patent Senior High School at Lowville Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lowville, NY

Lowville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas R. Proctor High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School