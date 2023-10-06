In Onondaga County, New York, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

    • Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Canastota Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Phoenix, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cicero, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: East Syracuse, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas R. Proctor High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Manlius, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skaneateles Senior High School at Marcellus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Marcellus, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

