New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Onondaga County, New York, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Canastota Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cicero, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas R. Proctor High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skaneateles Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.