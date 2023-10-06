Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Saratoga County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Saratoga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Queensbury Senior High School at South Glens Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: South Glens Falls, NY

Section 2 - Foothills How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Albany High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School