New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Saratoga County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Saratoga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Queensbury Senior High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Albany High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Burnt Hills, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Suburban - Gray
- How to Stream: Watch Here
