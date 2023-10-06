Suffolk County, New York has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Sayville High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Manorville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shoreham-Wading River High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mount Sinai, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ward Melville Senior High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Lindenhurst, NY
    • Conference: AA-2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenport High School at Miller Place High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Miller Place, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sachem High School North at Walt Whitman High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Huntington Station, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hauppauge High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
    • Conference: A-4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Babylon Senior High School at Center Moriches High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Center Moriches, NY
    • Conference: B/C/D-7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Deer Park High School at Half Hollow Hills High School East

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Huntington Station, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kings Park High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Huntington Station, NY
    • Conference: A-5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Walter G. O'Connell - Copiague High School at Bellport Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Brookhaven, NY
    • Conference: AA-3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Hampton High School at Comsewogue Senior High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rocky Point Senior High School at Smithtown High School West

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Smithtown, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

