The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Ulster County, New York this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Sayville High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6

4:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Manorville, NY

Manorville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Onteora Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 7

12:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Ticonderoga, NY

Ticonderoga, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Saugerties Senior High School