The Albany (NY) Great Danes should come out on top in their game against the Towson Tigers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Towson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-12.6) 50.7 Albany (NY) 32, Towson 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

In Great Danes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

One Tigers game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Great Danes vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Towson 23.4 32.4 18.5 31.5 26.7 33.0 Albany (NY) 25.0 18.4 32.5 11.5 20.0 23.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.