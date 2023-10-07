In the matchup between the Army Black Knights and Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Black Knights to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Army vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (-2.5) Over (49.5) Army 31, Boston College 23

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

The Black Knights have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Army has not covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Black Knights have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 3.2 more than the average point total for Army games this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Eagles is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Eagles' five games with a set total.

The average point total for Boston College this year is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Black Knights vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 30.8 18.8 57 0 22 25 Boston College 27.8 33.2 27.8 27.5 28 56

