The Boston College Eagles (2-3) visit the Army Black Knights (2-2) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Army is totaling 380.0 yards per game offensively this year (79th in the FBS), and is surrendering 320.3 yards per game (32nd) on defense. Boston College ranks 76th in points per game (27.8), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 33.2 points surrendered per contest.

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Army vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Army Boston College 380.0 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.4 (63rd) 320.3 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.0 (88th) 210.5 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.0 (57th) 169.5 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.4 (73rd) 8 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (49th) 6 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (99th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army so far this season. He has 592 passing yards, completing 48.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 279 yards (69.8 ypg) on 76 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Hayden Reed has carried the ball 35 times for 159 yards (39.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's team-high 266 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put together a 192-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Liam Fortner has a total of 53 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,092 yards on 83-of-143 passing with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 358 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 51 carries and totaled 206 yards with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has racked up 350 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught 23 passes and compiled 235 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Joseph Griffin Jr.'s 35 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Army or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.