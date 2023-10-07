Army vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Army Black Knights (2-2) square off against the Boston College Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. Boston College matchup.
Army vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Army vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-3)
|50.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Army (-3)
|50.5
|-152
|+126
Army vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Army has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Black Knights have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Boston College has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
