The Army Black Knights (2-2) square off against the Boston College Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. Boston College matchup.

Army vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Army vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Army (-3) 50.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Army (-3) 50.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Army vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Army has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Boston College has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.