The Boston College Eagles (2-3) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the Army Black Knights (2-2). The point total is 49.5 for the contest.

Offensively, Army ranks 60th in the FBS with 30.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 33rd in points allowed (320.3 points allowed per contest). Boston College ranks 65th with 397.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 87th with 392 total yards given up per game on defense.

Army vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Army vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -3 -110 -110 49.5 -115 -105 -160 +130

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Black Knights have been favored by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Army's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Army has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Army has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Black Knights have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army so far this season. He has 592 passing yards, completing 48.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 279 yards (69.8 ypg) on 76 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Hayden Reed has carried the ball 35 times for 159 yards (39.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's team-leading 266 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 192 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Liam Fortner has been the target of two passes and racked up one catch for 53 yards, an average of 13.3 yards per contest.

Jimmy Ciarlo has two sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 15 tackles.

Army's leading tackler, Leo Lowin, has 16 tackles this year.

Bo Nicolas-Paul has a team-high one interception to go along with six tackles and one pass defended.

