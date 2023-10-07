Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Buffalo Bulls and Central Michigan Chippewas match up at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bulls. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+3) Over (51.5) Buffalo 29, Central Michigan 27

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Buffalo is a 3-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulls' five games with a set total.

Buffalo games this year have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chippewas' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Chippewas have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when they are at least 3-point favorites.

The Chippewas have seen four of its five games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 4.2 more than the average point total for Central Michigan games this season.

Bulls vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 25.8 33.4 35.5 32.5 19.3 34 Buffalo 26.4 37.6 32 47.5 22.7 31

