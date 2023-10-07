A pair of MAC teams square off when the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Central Michigan (-3) 54.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Central Michigan (-3.5) 54.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Buffalo is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Bulls have an ATS record of 3-1.
  • Central Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

