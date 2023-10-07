In the game between the LIU Post Pioneers and Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Pioneers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LIU Post vs. Sacred Heart Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-4) 41.7 LIU Post 23, Sacred Heart 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The LIU Post Pioneers compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of LIU Post Pioneers games last season went over the point total.

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Sacred Heart Pioneers won just two games against the spread last season.

Sacred Heart Pioneers games went over the point total eight out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pioneers vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 13.8 27.3 28 31 9 26 Sacred Heart 15.6 22.8 10.3 17.7 23.5 30.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.