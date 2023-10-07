Our projection model predicts the Columbia Lions will take down the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, October 7 at 12:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Marist vs. Columbia Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Columbia (-28.8) 43.6 Columbia 36, Marist 7

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Red Foxes games last season went over the point total.

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Lions games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Red Foxes vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 13.3 11.3 30 0 5 17 Marist 24.5 38 27.5 36.5 21.5 39.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.