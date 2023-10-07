New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the registration process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games in New York Today

Boston College Eagles vs. Army Black Knights

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Army (-2.5)

Army (-2.5) Army Moneyline: -140

-140 Boston College Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 49.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Buffalo Bulls

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Buffalo (-3)

Buffalo (-3) Buffalo Moneyline: -160

-160 Central Michigan Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 51.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Syracuse Orange vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: North Carolina (-10)

North Carolina (-10) North Carolina Moneyline: -375

-375 Syracuse Moneyline: +290

+290 Total: 59.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.