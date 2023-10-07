The Week 6 college football schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels that should be of interest to fans in New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Army (-2.5)

Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Hughes Stadium

Hughes Stadium TV Channel:

Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)

Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-10)

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Towson Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

