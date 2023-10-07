In the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Fighting Irish to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-6.5) Under (53.5) Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread four times in six games.

Notre Dame is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

There have been three Fighting Irish games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Notre Dame games this season.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals is 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

Out of theCardinals' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average total for Louisville games this year is 0.2 less points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 36.5 13 37 12.3 33 19 Louisville 37 17.2 56 14 13 10

