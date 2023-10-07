How to Watch NWSL: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, October 7
Gotham FC versus Portland Thorns FC is one of many strong options on today's NWSL slate.
If you are searching for live coverage of today's NWSL play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
NWSL Streaming Live Today
Watch Portland Thorns FC vs Gotham FC
Gotham FC is on the road to match up with Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park in Portland.
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch North Carolina Courage vs San Diego Wave FC
San Diego Wave FC is on the road to match up with North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
Watch Kansas City Current vs Chicago Red Stars
Chicago Red Stars makes the trip to face Kansas City Current at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
