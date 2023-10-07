New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockland County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rockland County, New York has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in New York This Week
Rockland County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Spring Valley Senior High School at Poughkeepsie High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
