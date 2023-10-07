Sam Ryder is ready for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson (par-72) in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to wager on Ryder at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Sam Ryder Insights

Ryder has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Ryder has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Ryder hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 25 -7 277 0 15 2 4 $2.5M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Ryder has had an average finish of 48th in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Ryder has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

The most recent time Ryder played this event was in 2022, and he finished 45th.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Ryder will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,256 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Ryder was better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Ryder shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Ryder had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Ryder's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

In that last outing, Ryder posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Ryder ended the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

