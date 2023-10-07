Seonghyeon Kim will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi to compete in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. It's a par-72 that spans 7,461 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kim Odds to Win: +3300

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 35 -5 280 0 18 2 2 $2.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 13th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 177 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,284 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Kim was better than 90% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.71.

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kim did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Kim's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average (5.4).

At that last outing, Kim's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Kim finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

