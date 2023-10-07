The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) and the Syracuse Orange (4-1) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

North Carolina is totaling 35.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 31st in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 47th, giving up 22 points per game. Syracuse has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 16th-best in points per game (38.2) and 18th-best in points allowed per game (14.8).

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Syracuse North Carolina 463.4 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464 (83rd) 297.2 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (19th) 190.6 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (56th) 272.8 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.8 (20th) 8 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (18th) 11 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (101st)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse this season. He has 1,153 passing yards (230.6 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 340 yards (68 ypg) on 61 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 75 times for 363 yards (72.6 per game) with six touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's 282 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 catches on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has recorded 273 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Umari Hatcher has racked up 225 reciving yards (45 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,187 yards (296.8 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 383 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

British Brooks has carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards (35 per game) and one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 16 receptions for 296 yards (74 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Nate McCollum has hauled in 21 passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kobe Paysour has a total of 182 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Syracuse gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.