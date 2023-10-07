A pair of ACC teams meet when the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) face off against the Syracuse Orange (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

North Carolina has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

