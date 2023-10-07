A pair of ACC teams meet when the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) face off against the Syracuse Orange (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Syracuse matchup.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
  • North Carolina has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

