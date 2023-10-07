The Syracuse Orange (4-1) are 9.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The game has a 59.5-point over/under.

North Carolina is putting up 35.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 32nd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 45th, surrendering 22 points per game. Syracuse has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 24th-best in total yards per game (463.4) and 18th-best in total yards allowed per game (297.2).

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

North Carolina vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -9.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Syracuse Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Orange are accumulating 381.3 yards per game (-31-worst in college football) and allowing 354 (82nd), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Orange are scoring 26 points per game (fourth-worst in college football) and giving up 22.3 per game (88th).

In its past three games, Syracuse has thrown for 205 yards per game (-17-worst in the nation), and allowed 243.7 in the air (-47-worst).

The Orange are accumulating 176.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (81st in college football), and allowing 110.3 per game (66th).

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

None of Syracuse's four games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Syracuse lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Syracuse has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse this season. He has 1,153 passing yards (230.6 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 340 yards (68 ypg) on 61 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has rushed 75 times for 363 yards, with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford has registered 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 282 (56.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has 19 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 273 yards (54.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Umari Hatcher's 13 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 225 yards (45 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Leon Lowery paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 12 tackles.

Marlowe Wax is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 29 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Justin Barron has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

