MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Looking for information on the best bets in MAC play in Week 6? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Kent State vs. Ohio matchup, and taking Western Michigan (+20.5) over Mississippi State against the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games, and potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all MAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 6 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 8.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Akron +5.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Akron by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Eastern Michigan -2.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Eastern Michigan by 10.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Make your MAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 6 MAC Total Bets
Under 45.5 - Kent State vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Total: 38.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 56.5 - Toledo vs. UMass
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen
- Projected Total: 63.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Projected Total: 49.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 6 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Miami (OH)
|4-1 (1-0 MAC)
|32.0 / 22.6
|391.4 / 378.8
|Ohio
|4-1 (1-0 MAC)
|21.0 / 10.8
|322.4 / 235.4
|Toledo
|4-1 (2-0 MAC)
|40.8 / 22.8
|465.0 / 343.4
|Central Michigan
|3-2 (1-0 MAC)
|25.8 / 33.4
|336.6 / 453.6
|Western Michigan
|2-3 (1-1 MAC)
|25.0 / 35.8
|384.0 / 405.0
|Bowling Green
|2-3 (0-1 MAC)
|22.6 / 29.0
|337.2 / 354.2
|Eastern Michigan
|2-3 (0-1 MAC)
|16.2 / 22.4
|260.2 / 414.8
|Akron
|1-4 (0-1 MAC)
|17.0 / 24.4
|301.4 / 314.0
|Kent State
|1-4 (0-1 MAC)
|12.6 / 34.0
|268.8 / 397.8
|Buffalo
|1-4 (1-0 MAC)
|26.4 / 37.6
|333.6 / 460.4
|Ball State
|1-4 (0-1 MAC)
|17.8 / 35.6
|301.0 / 399.0
|Northern Illinois
|1-4 (0-1 MAC)
|19.2 / 26.0
|317.2 / 347.6
Watch MAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.