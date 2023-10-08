Bills vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak.
Before the Bills meet the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bills vs. Jaguars Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|5.5
|48.5
|-250
|+200
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Bills vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo's matchups this year have an average total of 47.0, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bills have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.
- The Bills have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars and their opponents have scored more than 48.5 combined points twice this season.
- The average over/under for Jacksonville's contests this season is 45.5, 3.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread two times this season (2-2-0).
- The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Jacksonville has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
Bills vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|34.8
|2
|13.8
|2
|47.0
|1
|4
|Jaguars
|20.0
|21
|20.5
|12
|45.5
|2
|4
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.0
|49.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.0
|27.5
|24.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|25.3
|25.0
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.