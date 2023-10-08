Dawson Knox was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Seeking Knox's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Knox's season stats include 58 yards on eight receptions (7.3 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 13 times.

Dawson Knox Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Bills.

Bills vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Knox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 8 58 33 1 7.3

Knox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0

