In Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will host the New York Liberty.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Favorite: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) Over/Under: 171.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Liberty 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (171.5)

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

This season, New York has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Liberty have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

New York has 20 wins in 44 games against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, the Liberty have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

There have been 26 New York games (out of 44) that went over the total this season.

Liberty contests this season have a 169.8-point average over/under, 1.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

Offensively, the Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA (89.2 points per game). On defense, they are fourth (80.6 points allowed per game).

New York is the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (37.9) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33).

The Liberty are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.5) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

The Liberty are the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

In 2023, the Liberty are fifth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and fifth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

New York attempts 57.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.5% of New York's baskets are 2-pointers, and 34.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.