In Week 5 action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and Andre Cisco. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Buffalo pass catchers versus the Jaguars' pass defense.

Bills vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 63.9 16 4 25 12.37

Stefon Diggs vs. Andre Cisco Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' team-leading 399 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 39 targets) with four touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Buffalo has 1,012 (253 per game), the seventh-most in the league.

The Bills' scoring average on offense is 34.8 points per game, second-highest in the NFL.

Buffalo, which is averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 16th in the league.

In the red zone, the Bills are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 20 total red-zone pass attempts (41.7% red-zone pass rate).

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Jacksonville's defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 953 passing yards allowed (238.3 per game) and 21st with six passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Jaguars' defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 20.5 points allowed per game and 17th with 333 total yards allowed per contest.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 39 16 Def. Targets Receptions 31 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.9 12 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 399 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 99.8 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 126 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

